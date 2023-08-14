Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PGZ opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
