ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.79

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 639823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

ProFrac Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProFrac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $12,258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProFrac by 280.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 688,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.