PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

