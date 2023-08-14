Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prologis were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $124.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

