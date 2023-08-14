ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 40,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,593,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
SQQQ stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,429,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,924,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
