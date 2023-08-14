PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

PURE Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

