QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 18,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

QMC Quantum Minerals Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

