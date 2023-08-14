QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,243,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,489. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

