QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $349.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.26 or 1.00013716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00064923 USD and is down -55.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

