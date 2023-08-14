Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $135.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

