Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

