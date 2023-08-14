Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company produces primarily light oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,093 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Featured Stories

