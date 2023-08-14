RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

