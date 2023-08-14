RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,016. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

