RB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 111,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,757. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

