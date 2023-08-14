RB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,268. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

