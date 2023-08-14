RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.