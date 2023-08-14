RB Capital Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $237.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,279,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

