RB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.12. 615,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,213. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

