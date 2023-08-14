RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $17.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,500.84. 55,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,464.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,505.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.