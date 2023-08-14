RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RICK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

RICK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

