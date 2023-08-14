Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 42,517.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,179 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 749,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 143,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 70,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.