Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $84.44 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $84,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.54. 9,366,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,798,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

