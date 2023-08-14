Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 699,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,616. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.
In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
