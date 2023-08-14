Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 699,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,616. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.