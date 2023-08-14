REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,524,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Monday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules.

