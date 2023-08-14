REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,524,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.1 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Monday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
