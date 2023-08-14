Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola (KO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00.

7/20/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Coca-Cola had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. 6,989,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,187,604. The firm has a market cap of $263.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

