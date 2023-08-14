Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Onex (ONEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Onex (TSE: ONEX) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2023 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00.

7/27/2023 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$81.00 to C$89.00.

7/25/2023 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.60 on Monday, reaching C$82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,024. Onex Co. has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.45.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

