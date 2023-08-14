Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN):

8/8/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

6/16/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00.

6/16/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00.

6/15/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

6/15/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

MRSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 699,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Get Mersana Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.