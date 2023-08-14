Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN):
- 8/8/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 7/27/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co..
- 6/16/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00.
- 6/16/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00.
- 6/15/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.
- 6/15/2023 – Mersana Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
MRSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 699,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 148.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.