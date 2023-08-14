Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Recon Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.35. 71,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

