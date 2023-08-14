Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
RGBP stock traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 1.85. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. Regen BioPharma has a 1-year low of 1.03 and a 1-year high of 16.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.04.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
