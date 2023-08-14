Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in July

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.13. 42,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Renault has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.36.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

