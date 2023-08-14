Resolute Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $101.41. 1,290,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,884. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

