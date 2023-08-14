Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,934. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

