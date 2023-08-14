Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,934 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 626.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Dropbox by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 529,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

