Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,040,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 716,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353,022 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,889,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,256,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.79. 126,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

