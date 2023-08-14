Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 4,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,896.1 days.

Resona Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.