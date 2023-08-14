Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 4,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,896.1 days.
Resona Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of RSNHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
About Resona
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resona
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.