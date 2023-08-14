Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 148668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.74).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Restore from GBX 590 ($7.54) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Restore from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
