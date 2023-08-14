Richelieu Gestion PLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,682. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

