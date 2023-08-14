Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF comprises about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 406,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,781,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 187,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.19. 64,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,076. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

