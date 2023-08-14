Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of V stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $241.38. 410,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

