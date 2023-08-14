Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.