Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $509.32. 129,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,801. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

