Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 375,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $14,925,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,825,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

