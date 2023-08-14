Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,246,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,769,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,066. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

