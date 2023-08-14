Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,171. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.