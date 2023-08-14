Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

RSGUF stock remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Monday. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

