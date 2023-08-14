Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
RSGUF stock remained flat at $4.21 during trading on Monday. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $4.91.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
