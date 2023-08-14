Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNI. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

