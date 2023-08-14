Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 6.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $80,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

