Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.36.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Russel Metals Company Profile

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,732. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.53 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.41.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

