RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 4.9%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 130,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 314,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 553,820 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

